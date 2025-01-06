Every second person who uses the internet has fallen prey to cybercrime. It has indeed become one of the most dangerous threats one can face.

YouTuber and social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna is the latest cyberattack victim. On Sunday, Ankush took to his social media to share his ordeal of being victimized by a digital arrest scam.

Taking to Instagram, Bahuguna disclosed that he was held hostage by scammers for nearly 40 hours, leading to financial losses and severe mental stress.

Influencer Ankush Bahuguna shares his ordeal of 40-hour Digital Arrest

"I have been missing from social media and everywhere for the last three days. I was held hostage by some scammers for 40 hours... I have lost money, I have lost my mental health to this, I can't believe this has happened to me," Bahuguna shared.

Ankush explained that while returning from the gym, he received a call from an unknown number. As instructed, he answered the call and pressed "zero" for support. The call connected him to a supposed customer support representative, who claimed that a package containing illegal substances intended for China was linked to his name. The representative informed him that an arrest warrant had already been issued and that he would be arrested imminently.

Ankush denied knowing about the package but was told he needed to speak with the police to resolve the matter. The scammer convinced him there was not enough time to visit the police station and that he would be connected directly to a police officer.

The so-called officer, via video call, began interrogating Bahuguna, accusing him of involvement in money laundering, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes. "You are a prime suspect in this national case," the officer told him. Ankush was informed that he was now under "self-custody," which resulted in 40 hours of isolation.

"I got scared. I said I hadn't sent anything," Bahuguna recalled. The scammers claimed his Aadhaar number and other personal details were linked to the package and declared him under digital arrest. "This is a very serious crime, and now you will be under digital arrest," the scammers allegedly told him.

The manipulation intensified as the scammers isolated Ankush Bahuguna from the outside world. They instructed him to cut off all communication with friends and family and switch off all electronic devices in his house. "They extracted every possible piece of information from me," he shared, describing how he was coerced into complying with their demands.

Bahuguna acknowledged the severe impact of the scam on his mental health and urged others not to judge victims of such frauds. "Not everybody reacts the same way to panic. Instead of calling this stupid, make people around you aware of it," he said. He also emphasized the need to stay vigilant and informed.

"It's very rampant, and instances like this are happening frequently," Bahuguna noted, adding that while some people might recognize the fraud immediately, others may not be as fortunate.

He concluded his message by spreading awareness about digital scams.