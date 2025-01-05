Bigg Boss 18 is merely two weeks away from its finale, and with each passing day, the tempers inside the house are soaring, friendships have turned frenemies, the inmates are locking horns. Amid chaos, fights, and love blooming, the week gone by saw contestants family members entering the house.

Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly, to Chahat Pandey's mother, Avinash Mishra's mother, Karan's sister and many more.

However, Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly gave an insight to the actor for the game he is playing, she also slammed Avinash and Karan for backstabbing Vivian.

Apart from talking about the game, Nouran and Vivian got intimate inside the house.

A video that has gone viral shows, Vivan and Nouran under the blanket getting cosy and romantic. Their faces aren't clear, but several fan pages shared the video of then getting intimate.

Take a look:

A user wrote, "Bigg Boss isn't anyone's private space. They had signed the contract that everything will be telecasted 24x7. They god paid for it. They aren't kids. They know that they are on national television. They're just cuddling and sleeping."

Another mentioned, "This is really disgusting how worst show on tv they are not couple."

The third one said, "They are cuddling not making love. What's wrong????"

Kamya Punjabi calls Vivian Dsena 'dull , boring'

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave Vivian a reality check; apart from him, Kamya Punjabi also spoke to Vivian about his poor performance.

Kamya Punjabi called Vivian Dsena dull; she then criticised him for being more focused on his looks than his personality. She told Vivian that, as he has rejected multiple offers from Bigg Boss in the past he should have skipped participating this season.

Punjabi said, "Kya kiya Vivian? Itne saalo se bula rahe the, nahi aa raha tha. Iss saal bhi nahi aata. Vivian phus, thanda. I am so disappointed." (What have you done, Vivian? They have been calling you for years, and you didn't come. Even this year, you shouldn't have come. Vivian is dull and cold. I am so disappointed.)

Salman Khan remarked that despite being regarded as Colors ka ladla [Colors' favourite], Vivian Dsena is losing out to other contestants. "Homeground mein ho ke loose kar rahe ho game. [You are losing the game even on your home ground]."

Kamya said, "Inke (Colours) ke shows mein lead kiya hai tune, iss ghar mein nahi ban paya leader. Aisa laga jaise Nouran (Vivian's wife) aayi aur damage control kiya." (You've been a lead in Colours shows, but you couldn't become a leader in this house. It seemed like Nouran [Vivian's wife] came in and did damage control.)

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Kamya Panjabi & Salman Khan SLAMS Vivian Dsena for his WEAK Gamehttps://t.co/YbRyDY4Uzc — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 3, 2025

Adding to the critique, Salman commented, "Vivian ka concentration iss ghar mein sirf apni awaaz par aur apne look par hai. Ye koi character iss ghar mein play kar raha hai. Ye Vivian hai hi nahi. The game is over bro." (Vivian's focus in this house is only on his voice and looks. He's playing some character here, but this isn't the real Vivian. Game is over, bro.)

Vivian was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013, Vivian found love again in 2022 with Nouran. Together, they have a daughter, and their relationship continues to be a fan favourite.