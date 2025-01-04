'Why did you come to Bigg Boss this year?': Kamya Punjabi calls Vivian Dsena 'dull , boring'; Salman Khan adds, 'Game over for you' [Watch]

The week gone by saw contestants' family members entering the house and advising and schooling the contents. From Chahat Pandey's mother, Vivian Dsena's wife and daughter to Kashish's mother, Rajat's mother as well as Eisha Singh's mother entered the house. However, Karan Veer Mehra's sister as well as Chum's mother too entered the house.

It was, however, Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, who stood out as she advised Vivian on where he went wrong in the game and shared an overview of how he had fared inside the house. Nouran also reprimanded Avinash, accusing him of faking his bond of brotherhood with Vivian.

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Kamya Panjabi & Salman Khan SLAMS Vivian Dsena for his WEAK Gamehttps://t.co/YbRyDY4Uzc — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 3, 2025

She further criticized Karan Veer Mehra for never supporting Vivian, despite having been in the industry for a longer time. She then slammed Karan for never supporting Vivian and going against him despite being there in the industry for a long time.

Salman Khan & Kamya Punjabi Question Vivian Dsena's Game

After the bashing of contestants, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar show Salman Khan gave Vivian a reality check, apart from him Kamya Punjabi was also the host and spoke to Vivian about his lacklustre performance.

Kamya Punjabi called Vivian Dsena dull she then criticised him for being more focused on his looks than his personality. She told Vivian that as he has rejected multiple offers from Bigg Boss in the past he should have skipped participating this season.

Punjabi said, "Kya kiya Vivian? Itne saalo se bula rahe the, nahi aa raha tha. Iss saal bhi nahi aata. Vivian phus, thanda. I am so disappointed." (What have you done, Vivian? They have been calling you for years, and you didn't come. Even this year, you shouldn't have come. Vivian is dull and cold. I am so disappointed.)

Salman Khan remarked that despite being regarded as Colors ka ladla [Colors' favourite], Vivian Dsena is losing out to other contestants. "Homeground mein ho ke loose kar rahe ho game. [You are losing the game even on your home ground]."

"It is game over for you, brother," the host added.

Kamya said, "Inke (Colours) ke shows mein lead kiya hai tune, iss ghar mein nahi ban paya leader. Aisa laga jaise Nouran (Vivian's wife) aayi aur damage control kiya." (You've been a lead in Colours shows, but you couldn't become a leader in this house. It seemed like Nouran [Vivian's wife] came in and did damage control.)

Adding to the critique, Salman commented, "Vivian ka concentration iss ghar mein sirf apni awaaz par aur apne look par hai. Ye koi character iss ghar mein play kar raha hai. Ye Vivian hai hi nahi. The game is over bro." (Vivian's focus in this house is only on his voice and looks. He's playing some character here, but this isn't the real Vivian. Game is over, bro.)

Vivian Dsena listened calmly and also acknowledged their feedback thoughtfully.

For the unversed, Kamya and Vivian share a close professional history, having starred together in Shakti -- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colours TV, where Rubina Dilaik played the female lead.

Nominated contestants

and Chaahat Pandey were nominated for eviction this week.