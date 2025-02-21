Popular actor Dipika Kakkar had been on a sabbatical since the birth of her first child, Ruhaan. After getting married, she worked for a few years before taking a break. Following a seven-year hiatus, she made her television comeback in January 2025 with Celebrity MasterChef. However, her comeback was short-lived, as she quit due to health concerns.

Dipika's journey ends in Celebrity MasterChef; Here's why

During a conversation with Aaj Tak, fellow contestant Usha Nadkarni confirmed that Dipika had to leave the show due to medical reasons.

Usha shared that Dipika has been struggling with a health issue.

She said, "Dipika ki tabiyat barabar nahi hai, uska kuch haath ka problem hai. Toh woh barabar nahi kar sakti, isliye usne chhod diya hai." (Dipika hasn't been keeping well; she has an issue with her hand. She wasn't able to continue, so she had to leave.)

She further explained that although Dipika initially sought medical treatment and returned to the competition, her condition worsened, forcing her to take the difficult decision to quit.

"Thodi gayi thi woh, matlab doctor ne bola ki theek ho gaya. Fir uska phir chaalu ho gaya, toh ab boli ki ab main nahi aaungi," Usha added. (She tried returning after the doctor assured her recovery, but the pain resurfaced. So now, she has decided not to return.)

Usha concluded by emphasizing the strong bond between the contestants: "Aise hi ek doosre ke saath sabki bonding achchi ho gayi hai, matlab ek family ho gayi hai." (We've all developed a strong bond, like a family.)

Dipika's health issues

Dipika's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, had previously mentioned in his vlog that she was dealing with intense arm pain. After a medical examination, it was revealed that the pain stemmed from an old injury. Doctors advised her to take rest and minimize movement.

In the same video, Dipika was seen wearing a sling and visibly in pain.

Eliminations

Meanwhile, comedian Chandan Prabhakar and singer Abhijeet Sawant have already been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef.

This season features Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), and Ayesha Jhulka. The show is hosted by Farah Khan, with Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Vikas Khanna serving as judges.

Dipika's return to TV and earnings

Despite being away from TV, Dipika Kakkar remained active on YouTube, regularly sharing vlogs with her followers.

According to a Jagran report, she was earning approximately Rs 2.3 lakh per week for her participation in the show.