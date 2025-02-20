It's baad, baja, baarat time for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, as the couple is all set to tie the knot according to Hindu customs in Mumbai. Last month, they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding ceremony in Goa.

On Wednesday evening, Alekha and Aadar celebrated a star-studded mehndi ceremony. Apart from Kapoor Khandaan, several other celebrities, including Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, graced the event.

Who wore what!

Alia Bhatt looked stunning at the mehndi ceremony, wearing a mustard yellow embroidered sharara set. The heavily embellished outfit featured intricate mirror work, making it a perfect choice for the occasion. She styled her look with statement earrings, a matching dupatta, and a chic potli bag. Alia also added hair extensions, styled her hair into plates with a paranda, and completed the look with a sleek braid and large earrings.

Ranbir Kapoor exuded radiance in a white bandgala kurta and pyjama, looking effortlessly elegant.

Karisma Kapoor opted for a pink suit, featuring a long kurta paired with a skirt. She styled her hair in a long braid and accessorised it with gold jewellery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a dark blue kurta with gold embroidery. The A-line kurta featured side slits and broad sleeves, adding a graceful touch to her ensemble. She completed the look with a Sabyasachi bag and chunky earrings.

Tina Ambani looked regal in a beautiful pastel-hued ethnic ensemble, paired with a matching lehenga skirt lavishly embellished with heavy embroidery and intricate zari detailing at the flared hem. She completed the look with a matching dupatta, draped gracefully over one shoulder and wrapped around the other arm.

Jaya Bachchan also arrived for the mehndi ceremony, dressed in an elegant multi-coloured ethnic ensemble. The actor chose not to pose for the paparazzi and avoided them.

A video that has gone viral shows photographers shouting at her, urging her to turn around and pose, but Jaya completely ignored them. She continued walking inside without acknowledging their presence.

However, when she stepped out of the car, she waved and smiled but still refused to pose for the photographers. At one point, she briefly glanced at the cameras but kept walking, unwilling to stop for pictures.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani opted for shimmery ivory traditional outfits, and the coupe after the meehndi ceremony posed for papraazi.

In a video shared by one of the couple's friends on Instagram, Aadar is heard expressing his love for Alekha. He said, "I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby."

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took place in November last year, attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.