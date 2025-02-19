The official teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf was released on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Set in Varanasi, the story follows two lovers wherein, Rajkummar's character finds himself trapped in a time loop on the eve of their wedding.

The teaser begins with Rajkummar's character discussing his wedding date, which falls on the 30th of the month. As both families gather to finalize the arrangements, the relatives talk about the haldi ceremony scheduled for the 29th. However, a flower pot suddenly falls from the rooftop, and something strange happens the next day—Rajkummar's character realizes it is still the 29th. Forced to relive the Haldi ceremony again, he soon finds himself trapped in a time loop, growing increasingly frustrated and exhausted as the day keeps repeating.

The teaser received mixed responses from fans. While some appreciated the concept, others felt Rajkummar's film was a copy of the international classic Groundhog Day, which features a similar time-loop narrative. Additionally, some netizens criticized Rajkummar Rao for once again playing a middle-class character, calling his role repetitive.

A user wrote, "Raj Kumar Rao getting the same script for one million times..."

Another wrote, "Finally our very own Groundhog Day!"

The third user mentioned, "Groundhog Day Shaadi version.."

The fourth one mentioned, 'Hollywood's three 3 movies same concept hai. Edge of Tomorrow, Happy Death Day, Momento."

About Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day is a 1993 American fantasy comedy film directed by Harold Ramis, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Danny Rubin. Starring Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott, the film follows a cynical television weatherman assigned to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. However, he soon finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving February 2 over and over again.

Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Wamiqa Gabbi was last seen in Baby John.