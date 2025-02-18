"With great power comes great responsibility." This phrase holds as popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, faces backlash for making an obscene and indecent remark while appearing as a guest on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent.

During the show, BeerBiceps asked a contestant whether they would prefer to watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to end the situation.

Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia: 'Something very dirty in his mind'

As soon as the clip went viral, Ranveer faced widespread criticism and was effectively "cancelled." The YouTuber apologised twice, but netizens dismissed his apologies and continued to criticise him. Following his comment, multiple FIRs were filed against him.

The YouTuber was summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning, but authorities have been unable to contact Allahbadia. Reports indicate that his residence is locked, and his phone remains switched off.

However, Ranveer Allahbadia has publicly stated that he is not absconding and intends to cooperate fully with the investigation. In an Instagram post, he mentioned receiving death threats but affirmed his commitment to following due legal process.

Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court, seeking to quash the FIRs lodged against him over his controversial remarks. He also requested the consolidation of all FIRs into a single case.

?Supreme Court grants relief to Ranveer Allahbadia, makes harsh observations, says no further shows



SC directs that no arrest shall take place based on FIRs against Ranveer Allahbadia



-"He has shown the dirt in his mind, which he vomited, why should we protect?"



-"Just… — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) February 18, 2025

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh heard the matter.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for his vulgar remarks, stating that the podcaster had "something very dirty" in his mind, which he "vomited" on the show.

According to Bar and Bench, the court stated, "Such behaviour must be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would find this language acceptable? There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited. Why should we protect him?"

Justice Kant further remarked that Ranveer's comments reflected a perverted mind.

"The words you have chosen—parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed, the entire society will feel ashamed. The perversion you and your associates have exhibited! We have a judicial system bound by the rule of law. If there are threats against Allahbadia, the law will take its course," he was quoted as saying by Live Law.

The Supreme Court directed Ranveer Allahbadia to submit his passport and prohibited him from leaving the country without prior permission.

"If this is not obscene, then what is? You cannot display vulgarity and depravity at will. There are only two FIRs—one in Mumbai and one in Assam. Liberty is a separate issue. It is not that you are being unfairly targeted. If there were 100 FIRs, then you could argue that defending yourself would be impossible," said Justice Surya Kant.

However, the court granted relief to the podcaster by protecting him from arrest.

Additionally, the Supreme Court restrained Ranveer Allahbadia from airing any further YouTube shows until further notice.

In the wake of the controversy, Samay Raina has also removed all the videos of India's Got Talent from his Youtube channel.