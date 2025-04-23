Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim left Kashmir just a few hours before the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The two had toured Pahalgam too. When the news of the terrorist attack started making headlines, Dipika and Shoaib's fans and followers were left worried about their well-being and bombarded their timelines with posts.

The duo later took to social media to share that they were fine and had already reached Delhi by the time the incident happened. In his note, Shoaib casually plugged in how his new vlog was going to come out soon.

The controversial post

"Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being... Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely," he wrote.

"Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon," the post further read. As soon as Shoaib and Dipika's post surfaced, social media and reddit slammed the celebrity couple for their tone-deaf comment at a crucial time like this.

What reddit said

"Do we expect anything better from this loser and his wife?" wrote a user. "He is still talking about vlog coming soon is he mad or what," another user commented. "Marketing at a time like this is just sickening. Totally out of touch," a social media user opined.

"People have died and he put up a story saying new vlog is coming??" another social media user questioned. "Who made them famous?" a person asked on reddit. "Just saw that post where someone made ghibli art of this incident and now this. Why are they being such insensitive assholes?" another reddit user asked.

"What more do we expect from them? This is so sick! Are they even humans?!" read a comment.

"They are so classless and inhuman they would have vlogged the attack as well for views They gain sympathy unnecessarily and they deserve the hate. They were crying for their BMW when the world was fighting covid. They shouted at their subscribers who were concerned about their baby who had come. They have always lied to their subscribers," another comment read.

"Now I understand the hate against this man! Since I don't follow this couple so always thought that people unnecessary troll or hate every other celebrity but now I get it. They deserve hate for the insensitivity. Posting message regarding his well being was fine but mentioning about vlog is another level of foolishness," one more of the comments read.