Actor Vishnu Vishal has slammed the reports about his relationship with actress Amala Paul and also that badminton player Jwala Gutta is responsible for his divorce from his wife Rajini. He says that it is just an assumption.

A year after separating from his wife Rajini, Vishnu Vishal legally divorced her in the second week of November 2018. He was into the depression following this split and has struggled a lot to recover from it in the last one and a half years. But the speculations about the divorce have continued to date.

Is Amala Paul behind his breakup with Rajini?

It was rumoured earlier that Amala Paul was the reason behind his breakup with Rajini. Of late, it was reported that he is dating badminton player Jwala Gutta. The speculations began doing rounds after they started sharing their cozy pictures on social media. Speculations are rife that they are getting ready to tie the knot soon.

In an interaction with media, Vishnu Vishal opened up on his depression, divorce, and relationship with Amala Paul and Jwala Gutta. "The people blamed my relationship with Aadai actress Amala Paul behind my separation with Rajini. The people start assuming things and start commenting about one's life without even realizing the truth, an entertainment portal quoted the actor as saying.

Vishnu added, "When I post pictures of Jwala Gutta or when she does, a section of people started to pass insensitive comments. Some say that I got separated from my wife Rajini because of Jwala Gutta and another say that I was in a relationship with Amala Paul during the time of Raatchasan. I can't prove the people wrong by revealing the actual reason for my separation, as it is personal."

On Valentine's Day, Jwala Gutta shared a picture featuring her kissing Vishnu and wrote, "My Valentine." This photo had gone viral. Later, she confirmed their relationship in a statement to a TV channel. "Yes, we are dating. Like I said already, there is nothing to hide. We will get married soon, and once the dates are fixed or we begin the arrangements, we will announce it," she said.