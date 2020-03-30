Jwala Gutta keeping making headlines for various reasons. The Indian badminton player is always surrounded with controversies.

Relationship with Vishnu Vishal

She recently shared a couple of pictures of herself with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on her social media platform and these pictures, were a shock to many. In one of the pics, Jwala can be seen kissing Vishal and in some, they were seen going on lunch dates.

On Valentine's Day, she shared a pic of herself kissing Vishnu and wrote, "My Valentine" (sic) and this pic has gone viral for all the right reasons as she has officially confirmed their relationship.

We will get married soon

In an interview with ABN Andhrajyothi, Jwala was asked if there was anything cooking between her and Vishnu. She said, "What is cooking? Whatever is cooking, I have mentioned in conveyed through the post itself. There is nothing more of special to talk about it.

Interviewer: So are you guys dating?

"Yes, we are dating. Like i said already, there is nothing to hide. We will get married soon, and once the dates are fixed or we begin the arrangements, we will announce it," she added.

Instagram

Vishnu's previous marriage

Vishnu Vishal, who got divorced from wife Rajini last year, recently revealed that his decision to start mingling with more people to network better led to their separation. The couple had a son in 2017 and they named him Aryan.

Vishnu often spends some quality time with the child. On the other hand, Jwala, who was earlier married to badminton player Chetan Anand, has retired from the sport and is championing several social causes.

Facebook

Projects in pipeline

Vishnu Vishal has several projects in the pipeline, including the Manu Anand directorial F.I.R and Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan, which stars Rana Daggubati and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The actor will also be reprising Nani's character in the Tamil remake of Jersey, directed by Nelson Venkatesan.

Sources report that once Vishal completes his ongoing projects, the couple might get married.