Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal made an official announcement about his divorce with his wife Rajini in a heart-breaking open letter. He has requested everyone to respect his privacy for the sake of his lovely son.

Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter to share his open letter regarding his divorce from Rajini. In this letter, the actor revealed that the estranged couple will be co-parenting their son, who will remain their top priority. He also mentioned that the two would remain as good friends forever. Here is his emotional letter.

Dear friends and well-wishers I wish to inform you all that Rajini and I have been separated for over a year and now legally divorced. We have a beautiful son and our top priority will always be to co-parent our kid and give him the best. We have spent some wonderful years together and we will always remain as good friends and respect each other. In the best interest of our kid and our families we request you all to respect our privacy. Regards Vishnuu Vishal

Rajini is the daughter of the actor K Natraj and she was Vishal Vishnu's junior at his college, where they fell in love with each other. The two were in a relationship for four years before getting married. Their marriage had taken place at Hotel Asiana in Chennai on 2 December, 2011.

However, the news about their divorce has come as a rude shock to the people associated with Kollywood. Film critic Sreedhar Pillai shared Vishnu Vishal's letter and tweeted, ".@vishnuuvishal and his wife #Rajini go their separate ways. Now they are legally divorced. #Vishnu writes a heart breaking Open letter - (sic)"

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal was recently seen in Ratsasan, which was released in cinema halls on October 5 and became a hit at the box office. As his fans celebrated its success, they are now upset over the news of his divorce. Many responded to his post and expressed their sadness over this development. They also wished good luck to the estranged couple.

Vinish vini‏ @ketta_vini

Cute pair but unfortunate things may happen. Sorry for you bro.. Praying for you n your kid happy life.

Ramesh‏ @ramajit

Very sad to hear.. Anyway best wishes to both of them

Thalapathy Rathinam‏ @naanthalapathy

@vishnuuvishal Bro very hard to hear this..Hope time will change everything..

Saranya Manohar‏ @ManoharSaranya

Sad to hear this Because i thought U & @vikranth_offl anna only have beautiful and blessed life But so sad

Nanii Naresh‏ @Naniinaresh

Tats such a sad news. Anyways, respecting your privacy. Have a good life

குமரேசன்‏ @bewithbk19