Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu has announced that his wife Viranica Reddy is pregnant with their fourth child. The actor, who is so thrilled with the news, has also released a photo of her baby bump.

Vishnu Manchu took to his Twitter account today to share the news with his followers. The actor tweeted a picture and wrote, "A special announcement from a special location. From Vini's home town and favourite place, we are delighted to announce that Ari, Vivi, and Avram are now going to be joined by a fourth little angel!"

Viranica Manchu also revealed her excitement over the arrival of a new member in their family, by sharing another picture of her baby bump. Vishnu Manchu's wife tweeted, "Plus one. Still the most beautiful feeling in the world. We're so excited to meet you ❤️ @iVishnuManchu."

Vishnu Manchu tied the knot with late AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy's niece Viranica Reddy at a grand wedding ceremony held in Gachchibowli stadium in Hyderabad on March 1, 2009. The couple was blessed with twin baby girls named Ari and Vivi in 2011 and they welcomed a son named Avram.

However, Vishnu Manchu's fans are equally thrilled over the news about Viranica Reddy's pregnancy. In reply to the actor, they wished and congratulated the couple. Here are their comments.

Omg that's a awesome news Vishnu garu

Welcome another bundle of joy..Hope it is princess again..

