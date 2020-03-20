In a very interesting tweet, the former cricketer Virender Sehwag brings out the most apt representation for social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The 41-year-old sportsman's video has the song from the 1952 movie Saqi, titled Door Door Se, sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

The tweet will leave you LOL

The clip shows an old Bollywood movie song performance in monochrome to a romantic number which may actually be about forbidden love but appears very fitting to the advice issued by the various health care bodies and officials- particularly on social distancing.

Sehwag has shared the video with the caption, "Apt In times like these. Door se," and ended his tweet with the hashtag #SocialDistancing.

The song has the lyrics "Door se, door se ji ho door se. Paas nahi aaiye, haath naa lagaiye. Kijiye nazaara door door se," which roughly means "Far away, stay far away. Please don't come near. Don't touch me, just watch from a distance."

The song video in the right scenario has absolutely left Twitter in splits.

Yet another viral hit

After being shared on Twitter, this light-hearted video posted by the cricketer has garnered around 128.8k views. It is being retweeted multiple times by netizens, 1.2k times to be exact.

Twitter users dropped funny comments on the thread and even complimented his sense of humour.

Since the initial periods of the novel coronavirus outbreak, people have been advised by the health officials to practice social distancing and avoid any sort of physical contact with other people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation on Thursday, 19 March, and announced a Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm.

Click here to watch the classic song:



