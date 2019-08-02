Indian team skipper Virat Kohli has fuelled the speculations of a rift between him and vice-captain Rohit Sharma by posting a picture on social media platform Instagram on Friday. The 30-year-old cricketer took to Instagram and posted a picture of him along with members of the Indian team captioning it 'SQUAD'. However, Sharma was missing from the picture which made fans ask the cricketer why was the opener left out from Kohli's 'squad'.



View this post on Instagram SQUAD A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 1, 2019 at 7:42pm PDT

The picture has Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and KL Rahul along with skipper Kohli. The Men in Blue arrived in the US for the three-match T20I series against West Indies which will start on Saturday, August 3. Most of the players have been sharing their pictures of themselves practising and going around in Florida on social media.

The picture also does not have Shikhar Dhawan in it and many Indian fans have been asking the question, why are both Sharma and Dhawan missing. Some of the fans even asked why the 32-year-old opener is always missing from his photos.

Earlier, before coming for the West Indies tour, Rohit had posted a photo on Instagram featuring him going out to bat in national colours. The caption of the picture read, " I don't just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country." This post also indicated that the speculations of a rift between the two can be true.

The speculations of a rift between Kohli and Sharma came in the news after India's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals. According to reports, two groups have been formed within the Indian squad, one on the side of Kohli and another showing their allegiance towards Sharma. The selection of the team also depended on this as the players on Kohli's side got the preference.

The team management and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) have denied the reports and the latter also stated that the players need to raise a concern, only then, they can act upon it. Team India's Hitman does not follow Kohli on Instagram and recently he unfollowed Virat's wife Anushka Sharma which again triggered the speculations.