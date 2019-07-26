Indian star opening-batsman Rohit Sharma has unfollowed Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli's wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on the social media platform, Instagram, igniting rumours of a rift between Kohli and Sharma. The 32-year-old batsman had unfollowed Virat Kohli some days before and the rumours of their rift have been taking rounds after the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Both the players have not talked about any issues between them but there are rumours that there have been two groups formed within the Indian team. One group are supporting Virat and another group is on Rohit's side. The rumours also claimed that the team selection also depends on these two groups as if a player is not on the good books of Kohli then he does not get a chance in the playing eleven. But according to the Indian team management, the players are quite annoyed with the rumours spreading as they claimed that there are no such kind of issues within the team.

Many of the players were also annoyed with coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun and they wanted them out. A few of the senior players were not at all happy with one of the cricketer breaking the family clause. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has recently stated that the players have to come and inform them about the problem then the matter will be taken into consideration.

But Rohit's activities on Instagram, unfollowing Kohli and now Anushka Sharma have aroused eyebrows in recent times.

All these rumours came out into the open after the Men in Blue crashed out of the World Cup facing defeat at the hands of New Zealand by 18 runs. After restricting the Kiwis by 239 runs India had half of their job done in the first part of the match. But, India lost early wickets when they came out to bat and their middle-order succumbed to pressure and got out cheaply. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja showed some resilience and took the Men in Blue closer to the target but they failed to script another great victory.