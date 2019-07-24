The Committee of Administrators (CoA) is reportedly not going to discuss the alleged rift in the Indian team at its meeting on Friday as they feel it's the Indian players who need to bring up the issue, IANS reported. A CoA member while speaking to the news agency stated that they are probably not going to bring up the issue of rifts in the team unless the players mention it themselves, as they cannot act on the basis of media reports only.

"The CoA cannot be reacting to reports in the media. If the players have any issue, they can/should bring it up with us. As far as the committee is concerned, there is no rift till the players talk of it with us," the member told IANS.

On the other hand, a senior BCCI official said to the same agency that the CoA needs to address the rifts within the team or ask the manager to submit a report as this rift needs to be resolved. He also asserted that the stories of the rifts need to be laid to rest by taking up the matter seriously.

"I wish the CoA would really focus on what they are required to focus on -- administration. Someone in the CoA seems so hell-bent on getting involved in board politics that the real job has been left undone. We are appalled by the news of rifts in the team coming out daily and at the absence of any effort to either lay the stories to rest or to solve the issue if it really exists. Surely, the manager can be asked to submit a report since it is an administrative issue," the board official said.

After India's World Cup exit in the semi-final against New Zealand, there have been reports doing the rounds regarding rifts within the team. There were reports that the Indian team has been divided into two groups, one supporting Rohit Sharma and another having their allegiance to Virat Kohli.

There was another controversy regarding senior members of the team not being happy with one cricketer for not abiding by the family clause. Many players are also unhappy with the coaching staff. All these controversies need to be resolved soon so that the performance of the team does not get affected. The Men in Blue are going to play three ODIs, two T20 internationals and two Test matches in August during their tour to West Indies.