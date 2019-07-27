The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has revealed that there are no plans to review India's World Cup performance. This was announced by chief Vinod Rai on Friday who said that no such review meeting was on the agenda. India had entered the World Cup as favourites and had cruised into the semi-finals, where they were dumped out of the tournament following a defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

"Where is the time to have a review meeting?" asked Rai referring to the Indian team's departure on July 29 for the West Indies tour.

"The usual feedback from the support staff and manager's report is still awaited," he said after a COA meeting.

Issue of conflict of interest also discussed

After the meeting, the Supreme Court-appointed COA which comprise Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge left to meet Amicus Curiae P S Narsimha, who was also appointed as a mediator by the apex court to resolve matters related to cricket administration in the country.

"Besides helping the COA in ensuring timely state elections (September 14 deadline), the amicus will also approach the Supreme Court on the matter related to conflict of interest," said a BCCI official.

The issue of conflict of interest hogged all the headlines right through the Indian Premier League and then the World Cup where former players Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman were asked to choose one out of their multiple cricketing roles they are performing at the moment, including their commentary commitments.

Jain had then passed his verdict which said that as per the BCCI constitution, no person can hold more than one position at one given time. Despite this, the CoA did not enforce this order and decided to approach the Supreme Court.

Ever since India's ouster from the tournament, there have been a number of theories doing the rounds and a number of reports have also emerged which hint at a possible rift in the Indian side with players divided between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The CoA has already shunted away any such rumours and said that will discuss any 'rift' related queries only when players approach it.

India's next big assignment is the tour of West Indies, which will also the final series under this existing coaching staff as advertisements for the role of a new head coach and the different support staff have already been released.