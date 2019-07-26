Ever since India's ouster from the World Cup 2019, there have been rumours of a possible rift in the Indian team with players divided between the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma camps. There was also reportedly a split in captaincy arrangement for the two formats.

However, Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who too enjoys a great rapport with the Indian players, has rubbished all such theories and said that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are happy to speak to one another and take inputs and do whatever it takes to benefit the side. He also said that the Indian team was in high spirits right throughout the World Cup.

'They get along well'

"It has to be seen to be believed. Rohit often runs up to Kohli to discuss things. They get along very well, share a great admiration for each other's ability. Kohli led the side well, is maturing as a captain and it's nice that he has Rohit for support. The spirit in the camp was wonderful throughout," Arun told Sportstar.

He also spoke about the different voices in the dressing room and revealed that players were free to put across their point of views at different times and that the final decision, if and when taken, was always a collective effort.

"It's not that we agree on everything. We have our arguments and discussions on various aspects like the composition of the team and the strategy. Everyone voices his opinion. But at the end of the day, the other person's view is respected and a collective decision is taken," Arun further added.

The Indian coaching structure is set for an overhaul as the BCCI has invited fresh applications for the role of head coach, bowling and fielding coach, as well as the trainer. The existing staff has got an extension until the end of the West Indies series.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has also said that no reports of rifts will be considered unless the players themselves speak about it. "The CoA cannot be reacting to reports in the media. If the players have any issue, they can/should bring it up with us. As far as the committee is concerned, there is no rift till the players talk of it with us," a member was quoted by IANS.