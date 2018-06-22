England batsmen are currently dominating Australia in the ongoing five-match One Day International series and they have cruised to a 4-0 lead. However, it won't be the same for them against India, captain Virat Kohli has warned.

The Kohli-led side will leave for Ireland and England tours from New Delhi tomorrow (June 23). India play Ireland in two Twenty20 Internationals from June 27 and later head to England for three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests till September 11.

On June 19, England set an ODI world record by amassing 481/6 in 50 overs against Australia. Yesterday (June 21), in the fourth ODI, they chased down 311 to flex their batting muscles again over their arch-rivals.

England will find it difficult to tackle India's wrist-spin duo: Kohli

But Indian bowling attack will be different, according to Kohli. The Indian skipper said they have two X-factors in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for limited overs matches. The Delhi batsman said opposition batsmen will find it tough to tackle the wrist-spin duo.

"As I said, the pitches are similar to what we get all over the world. In shorter formats (pitches are) batting friendly. What has been the difference for us is that two (Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav) X-factors in the middle overs," Kohli said at the pre-departure press conference today (June 22) when asked about Indian bowlers having an advantage with the Kookaburra ball as they recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It is definitely a case of familiarity, I wouldn't deny that. Bowling with the Kookaburra ball is something which we are used to, especially white ball because the red ball will be Duke (in England). But it doesn't really matter.

He continued, "We have been actually able to create flat wickets into exciting wicket-taking wickets because of the variety we have in the attack. So from that point of view, I am very excited. Again these guys are bowling in conditions that might not assist them so much but it is their skill in the wrist which did the job for them in South Africa.

"I am sure teams are thinking about that. I know for a fact that with our bowlers in the middle overs, in a full 50-over game, you cannot go that hard for 20 overs from two bowlers in a row. You know that they can get you out in any particular over when they bowl. That is where the mindset changes and that is what makes excited about the attack we have."

Kohli, who had to skip county cricket stint with Surrey due to a neck injury during IPL 2018, said Chahal and Yadav helped fast bowlers attack more.

"We have the fast bowlers to take wickets as well. But them (Chahal and Yadav) being there after them (fast bowlers), gives fast bowlers confidence to attack even more. They won't feel defensive at any point in time. I feel the combination is working really well and it has given a great balance to the side," Kohli said.