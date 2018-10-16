After guiding the Indian team to a dominant 2-0 Test win over West Indies, the Delhi player took to Twitter to share a collage of two of his pictures.

Widely regarded as one of the best batsmen across all formats in the current era, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the epitome of hard work and sacrifice that comes with an unerring grit and determination to be the best.

The once-chubby cricketer, who gorged on butter chicken and mutton rolls almost regularly, gave up on his favourite foods to reach an unmatched fitness level that would elevate his game even further.

After guiding the Indian team to a dominant 2-0 Test win over West Indies, the Delhi player took to Twitter to share a collage of two of his pictures. The first was from many years ago where he was a few pounds heavier and the second, a more recent one, showing his transformation.

The skipper also added a caption with it that went, "With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone."

The journey from an Under-19 World Cup winning captain to being the number one Test player in the world was replete with its own obstacles for Kohli, but the dedication towards the sport after an ordinary 2008 IPL changed the cricketer's mindset forever.

Over the years, he gave up on many luxuries to adopt a healthier lifestyle that would help him in his pursuit to be the best.

The stringent Yo-Yo Test, a brain-child of Kohli's, that has been put in place to increase the fitness levels in the Indian side, is an example of how the player regards fitness as a primary tool for success in sports.

This is, however, not the first time that Kohli has preached the importance of being fit on social media. Time and again, he takes to Twitter to share pictures of himself in the gym or of his dietary routine in the bid to inspire his followers.

A few days ago, Australian football legend Tim Cahill had echoed what every cricket fanatic feels about Kohli.

"In Australia, the all time favourite legend from the Indian cricket team is Sachin Tendulkar. It is without a shadow of a doubt. But now it is obviously Virat Kohli because I like his background story of how he has achieved what he is today. He works hard, he is humble, he sacrifices a lot and he is committed."

The next big assignment for the Indian side after the ODIs against Windies will be the tough tour to Australia next month.