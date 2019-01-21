Virat Kohli has spoken about his priorities in life and some may be surprised to discover that cricket does not occupy the top of that list.

Kohli's passion and all-action attitude on the field make the viewers feel that his life revolves around cricket but the Indian captain does not tend to agree. He feels that with time family becomes a priority.

"8 years down the line, priority would be family. Priority would be myself, Anushka and our family by then. Cricket would obviously be a part of my life always but I think family should be priority at all times because nothing is bigger than life. Cricket is a part of life, nothing should be bigger than life," Kohli was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Kohli spoke about how coming back home should always trump profession because, according to him, the larger picture is always life.

"I know people take life too seriously and be like... 'if you don't take cricket too seriously, then you're not committed enough'. I don't believe in all that. The larger picture always has to be life because whatever happens and may happen, you always come back home."

The 30-year-old reiterated that although cricket will always be a very special part of his life, it will not be the most important thing. Kohli stressed the importance of having a strong family life.

"So I think the priority will be family, should be family. Cricket will be a very special part of my life, but it's not the most important thing in life is the way I see it. I am blessed to be able to do it right now, it has to end one day. Eight years down the line, I think I will be totally focused on my family," he said.

This is the second time in the space of 10 days that Kohli has spoken about his future and hinted at life beyond cricket. Earlier this month while speaking in the press conference in Sydney ahead of India's first ODI against Australia, Kohli spoke about his retirement.

"I have played enough cricket in the last five years and look I can't comment on even the first thing I'm going to do when I retire because I don't feel like I am going to pick up the bat again; to be honest. I'd be spent. "

The Indian captains added that once he retires, he will move away from the limelight.

"The day I'd finish, I'd be totally spent and that's the reason I am going to stop playing cricket. So, I don't see myself coming back again and again. I think once I'm done, I'd be done and won't be seen around the scene."

Kohli will be seen leading his side in the five-match ODI series in New Zealand from January 23.