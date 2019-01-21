Having conquered the Australian shore, India moves across the Tasman sea to take on New Zealand in a five-match ODI series beginning on January 23.

When and where to watch the matches on TV, online

All the matches between New Zealand and India will start at 3 pm local time, 7:30 am IST and 2 am GMT. The full schedule of the series is listed below.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 and their corresponding HD channels will provide the live television coverage of the series in English and Hindi respectively. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand series preview

India goes into this series with only one change from the squad that finished the Australia series. Young Shubman Gill will join the Indian contingent as an additional member and backup opener.

New Zealand has called back two all-rounders into the mix for the first three ODIs in Colin De Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner.

Heading into this five-match series India will be very aware that this will be their biggest challenge before the World Cup. Virat Kohli will thus be keen on playing the best possible XI in every match and the performances of the players in this series will give a clear indication of the squad that will travel to England in May.

It will be interesting to see how the team management approaches the bowling combination. Kuldeep Yadav has been India's lead spinner after India decided to go in with Ravindra Jadeja and one wrist spinner. But Yuzvendra Chahal's six-wicket haul in the third ODI against Australia has posed an interesting question to the selectors.

For New Zealand, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been impressive and is assured of his place in the XI along with pace-mates Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

In the batting department, it will be a tussle between India's top three and New Zealand's big three with the latter being extremely close to the former in terms of centuries, average and runs scored.

Once again, MS Dhoni will be at the forefront of every discussion given the massive popularity of the player and the impact he has on the Indian team. The former India captain has a stellar record in New Zealand with an average over 90 and strike rate nearly 100.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (WK), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls (WK), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

BCCI Twitter

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

Full Schedule

23/1/2019 (Wednesday) 7:30 am IST - Napier: 1st ODI

26/1/2019 (Saturday) 7:30 am IST - Mount Maunganui: 2nd ODI

28/1/2019 (Monday) 7:30 am IST - Mount Maunganui: 3rd ODI

31/1/2019 (Thursday) 7:30 am IST - Hamilton: 4th ODI

03/2/2019 (Sunday) 7:30 am IST - Wellington: 5th ODI

Global TV listings