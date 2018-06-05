India captain Virat Kohli took to social media on Tuesday to invite his fans for the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New Delhi, scheduled for Wednesday, June 6.

Even as his ardent fans flooded his post with comments, a cheeky one from Australian opener David Warner stood out.

"Hey guys, are you ready for some selfies. You can now find me at Madame Tussauds, sixth June onwards. I am really excited to share this news with you. So come, bowl me out," Kohli said in a short video.

Warner, who it seems is recovering well from the aftermath of the much-talked-about ball-tampering scandal, commented on Kohli's post, asking him if he could have a "real" photo with the Delhi batsman.

Over 200 specific measurements of Kohli taken for the wax statue

Kohli is all set to join an elite club of Indian crickets, including Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar who have been featured in the sports zone of Madame Tussauds in the capital city. Football legends of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also have their wax statues at the popular attraction.

A team of expert artists had flown from London to meet Kohli. They took over 200 specific measurements and images of the India captain for an authentic recreation of him in wax.

Kohli had said he was honoured to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds and called the sitting sessions with the experts "a lifetime memory."

"It's a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory," Kohli was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

Anshul Jain, the General Manager of Merlin Entertainments India Pvt.Ltd, who manage the attraction in New Delhi, had said: "We are confident that Virat's wax figure will be a major draw for his fans not only from India but from around the world as he is one of the great cricketers that the world has seen."

Kohli is currently recovering from a neck injury he suffered during the recently-concluded 11th edition of Indian Premier League.

The 29-year-old was forced to miss what could have been his maiden county stint with Surrey. He will also not be part of the historic Test between India and Afghanistan, starting June 14 in Bengaluru.