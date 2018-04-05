Former Australia vice-captain David Warner has announced that he will not be contesting the one-year ban handed to him by Cricket Australia for his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal.

In a Twitter post, the 31-year-old said he "fully accepted" the sanctions and that he will now focus on being a "better person".

Warner, along with Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith, were sent home from Australia's tour of South Africa last month for their involvement in a plot to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town.

Cricket Australia's investigation found that vice-captain Warner was the instigator of the plot to tamper the ball, which was carried out on the field by Bancroft, while Smith was charged with having knowledge of the plan but failing to stop it.

In addition to being banned for 12 months, Warner has also been permanently barred from holding any leadership positions in the Australia team.

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

Smith and Bancroft, who have been banned from representing Australia for 12 months and nine months respectively, said they would not contest their bans on April 4.

"I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country," Smith said. "But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them."

Bancroft said: "Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down.

"I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public."

Both Smith and Warner have also been banned from taking part in this year's Indian Premier League tournament.