Let's agree. We live in a world where most people open their eyes in the morning to their smartphone screens. We pay more time and attention to what the world tweets and posts on Instagram than to what our folks have to say. We are most eager to call out people on their fumbles than to cheer lead for their tiny wins.

But little did Twitterati Gurjiv Kaur knew, while she put up a small family moment on the microblogging site, that it would become a reason for millions to smile.

On Wednesday, her video that shows her parents' reaction to her getting through Optometry school went viral as the Twitter world poured in their 'congratulations' and comments making the video the most sensational and sweet thing on the internet.

Gurjiv "comma" and her heart-warming video

Gurjiv who is now popularly known as Gurjiv Comma, thanks to her dad, wrote: "I didn't expect so many ppl to see this but so so glad it brought yall joy."

The video shows her overjoyed Punjabi father open a letter and go, "Oh my God, this is incredible... wow," as he goes on to read the good news of her daughter making it to The Rosenberg School of Optometry in San Antonio, Texas.

Amy Kaleka replied to her thread, "They're like all our Parents and so proud when their gudiya becomes an independent and strong sherni. congrats!!"

The video which has already received more than 2 million views with some watching it on loop has definitely given many reasons to smile. More so, because they found this tiny father-child moment relatable and close to their heart.

Sahib Bennett wrote: "I watched this 3x and am crying with joy. Congratulations!!!!!!! Your Dad is the absolute cutest thing in the world. He is SO proud of you. Good Luck in school."

Another user Carlos Torrealba shared: "Super congrats!!!!!!! I can tell you I saw MY father reading that letter. Enjoy it and get ready to study hard!!!!!!"

If you haven't watched the video yet, do so right away.