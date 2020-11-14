Bhangra is a traditional dance form native to Punjab, but it is popular across the country. Be it weddings or family gatherings, dance numbers are incomplete without Bhangra steps. The national sensation of a dance form is now making waves internationally - all thanks to a Canadian Punjabi who is spreading the joyous dance form in the country.

Gurdeep Pandher, a resident of Yukon Canada, is a dancer and a teacher. His Twitter bio reads: building cross-cultural bridges, inclusivity and spreading optimism to Canada's coast to coast to coast, which is a reflection of his personality and passion to familiarise foreigners of the Indian dance form.

Pandher's videos teach Bhangra in the simplest way for anyone to learn. In fact, a video from last year shows Pandher teaching Bhangra to Canadian Armed Forces. The same video shows the army officials doing Bhangra like a true Punjabi.

Bhangra in snow

His videos garner thousands of views and the latest one is pure joy. "Try this simple Bhangra move and you will have three things complimentary – joy, exercise and positive attitude!" read the caption on the viral video where Pandher is seen teaching Bhangra in snow.

The 90-second video has been viewed over 52,000 times in less than 24 hours. The video tutorial shows Pandher teaching the leg movements, which are easy to grasp. Then, he shows the full body movements before topping it off with the signature hand movements in Bhangra. It is guaranteed that anyone who follows the steps will be good enough to perform Bhangra in the next wedding. Of course, practice makes it more perfect and in no time, you'll be leading a group through your dance moves.

You can watch the video below: