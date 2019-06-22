One of the most iconic rappers of the industry, Yo Yo Honey Singh, had a rocking last year and recently, the singer went live on his social media handle and shared about his experience in the industry expressing, what he has learned so far.

The rapper who transformed the music industry shares, "It's been 15 - 16 years that I have been working in this Industry. I started as a music producer, but still, I get to learn something or the other even today."

The rapper is coming up with a new song which is a blend of Hip-hop and bhangra and fans are super-thrilled to listen to his beats. The recent announcement has piqued the excitement amongst the audience by singing a line from the song.

He shared, "Lately, I am getting a lot of comments and messages on what's my next song. What's this Bhangra and hip-hop." He sings, "Yeh Bhangra Hip Chuppana Bhi Nahi aata, bataana Bhi Nahi aata."

The 'Makhna' singer added, "I will sing something as well as say something. So the song has a Bhangra Hip Hop brought together and it's a blend."

Yo Yo Honey Singh's hit song 'Makhna' was shot in Cuba which is one of the most vibrant locations in the United States and it captivated the fans with its indo-western genre of bhangra beats and some western music.

Adding to that, his upcoming song has been shot in Punjab and it's the perfect amalgamation of Hip-Hop and Bhangra.

Last year was an amazing year for the singer as he delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The rapper recently bagged the 'Song of the Year' award for his hit song 'Dil Chori'.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry. This singing sensation has won hearts all over and everyone is eagerly waiting for his next release.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track