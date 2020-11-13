Singer Lucky Ali made his virtual come back with a blast from the past. In a black and white frame, the singer was seen playing his guitar and singing an unplugged version of his old song, 'O Sanam'.

Before the internet culture, there was Lucky Ali's voice in every radio, every cassette, on almost all records, enchanting us all with his soulful music.

'Pure Gold': Netizens couldn't stop gushing

With songs such as 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', 'O Sanam', 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', Lucky Ali became an emotion. In terms of market, popularity, it wouldn't be completely wrong to say he had captured the sphere which is popularly occupied by singers Arijit Singh, and Anupam Roy in the present market.

In an era, when most of the trends on Twitter are either about death, scam, humiliating revelation, Lucky Ali's video was a refreshing change. 'O Sanam' became popular again, and the song was here to stay. The video was shot and shared by photographer Saad Khan who after one point was heard exclaiming 'wow'.

Lucky Ali has indeed aged with immense grace. It's been quite some time since we have seen the face of the singer on screen who was last heard in the 2015 film, Tamasha, where he lent his voice for the song 'Safarnama'. In his latest viral video, Lucky Ali re-released his old song, without remix, or auto-tuned patching. He remained true to the art and nostalgia of the original song. Probably that's why it became a top trend within a short span of time.