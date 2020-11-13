Ekta Kapoor is one of the first celebrity to host a Diwali bash for her friends and family in Mumbai amid the new normal of coronavirus pandemic. Unlike every year this year, the vibe and tempo of the party were a bit low as compared to previous years.

It was reported that Kapoor's would keep their Diwali festivity low and refrain from celebrating the festival on a grand scale due to Rishi Kapoor's sad demise and the ongoing pandemic. Keeping up to her words, Ekta Kapoor's Diwali get-together saw very close and dear friends.

Who's who attended

Film producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her residence on Thursday with who's who from the industry showing up in their festive best.

Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani among others who attended the annual party at Ekta's home. Among Bollywood celebs, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen arriving together at the bash.

The celebrities were decked up in traditional attire for the bash and also covered themselves with masks before posing for the paps.

Let's take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs at the boss lady's residence in Mumbai.

Best dressed

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor, the host of the party, wore an ensemble designed by her dear friend Manish Malhotra, she looked gorgeous in ethnic Indian wear. This time the boss lady has kept her look minimalistic.

Manish Malhotra

Ace designer Manish Malhotra kept his look festive yet straightforward, as he opted for green / Black antique gold embroidered Kurta.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy chose an ivory lehenga with bohemian vibes and statement jewellery as she arrived for the party, she looked graceful.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna was seen in a fuchsia lehenga with mirror work and a deep neck. Keeping the Diwali theme alive, she looked mesmerising.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia was seen glowing in a Rohit Verma outfit at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party. She looked different and indeed, mesmerising.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan stunned in traditional attire wearing an ethnic salwar suit with a matching dupatta. She tied her hair in a messy bun and completed her look with juttis and a choker necklace.

Harleen Sethi

Harleena Sethi opted for a hologram printed saree and a velvet spaghetti sleeved blouse. She tied her hair in a centre-parted ponytail.

Couple alert:

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava

Karan Patel looked dapper in a printed brown kurta and pyjama. His wife, Ankita Bhargava opted for an all-black outfit which she teamed up with matching accessories.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan walked hand-in-hand while arriving at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. The love birds looked beautiful and so much in love.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Parents to be Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy looked regal in traditional wear while making their way towards Diwali celebrations. Anita wore a golden salwar suit and Rohit in a black Pathani kurta. Both of them looked truly, madly, deeply in love. Mom-to-be Anita is glowing like never before.

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani

Power couple Mohit and Sanaya Irani looked beautiful in a blue outfit, and they matched each well pretty well.

Worst dressed

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul

Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife, Kanchi Kaul. The Kumkum Bhagya actor wears a blue and white kurta-pyjama while his wife stuns in a black outfit. They somehow failed to match the theme and didn't look the very best as they usually look in their Instagram pictures.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur opted for a double coloured saree to add oomph to her look at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party. She was the only one who looked overdressed and jazzed up.

Let's take a look at some candid and inside pictures from Ekta Kapoor's bash