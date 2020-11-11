Diwali is just around the corner, and most of us eagerly wait for the festival of lights. From commoners to Bollywood, the festival transcends us to an altogether different mood. The festivity brings in a lot of positivity and a feel-good vibe.

Diwali is incomplete without parties. Over the years we have seen Bollywood throwing lavish Diwali parties. But this year, owing to the ongoing pandemic most of the celebrities have decided to skip attending/hosting parties.

Tusshar and his sister, producer Ekta Kapoor, are known to host one of the best Diwali parties in Bollywood every year. However, Kapoor's will not celebrate Diwali because of the sad demise of Rishi Kapoor and COVID-19.

Speaking about Diwali and his birthday celebrations, actor Tusshar said:

Tusshar to spend Diwali with family

This year, there will be no big bash because of the sad demise of our very dear family friend, Rishi Kapoor ji and of course COVID, so it's celebrations with just the family. Also our film Laxmii has just released and I am busy with that as well. My son is also on Diwali vacation, so I am spending a lot of time with him. This diwali is indeed a happy Diwali but with a difference. A little sombre as compared to previous years but it will be spent happily with family.

Tusshar's birthday plans

It will be just a few friends in the house. We will keep it small. In fact, my birthday is a few days after Diwali, and even for that, we have the same plan. Though we have a lot to celebrate, we plan to keep things simple. Personally, I am not a social butterfly, so I usually have a quiet, intimate birthday with friends and family every year. This year, I'll live it up with my son (Laksshya) and nephew (Ravie).

On why this Diwali is special for him

This Diwali is special. I have become a producer and am learning everything about the job from scratch. The lockdown has been a great phase of lessons. For starters, it's taught us to go minimalistic, especially with celebrations.

Tusshar Kapoor has turned producer with Laxmii. Akshay Kumar starter film is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar.