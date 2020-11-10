Film: Laxmii

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora

Director: Raghava Lawrence

Rating:3

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

After a lot of hullabaloos, finally the film Laxmii has dropped and is streaming on Dinsey + Hotstar. Previously titled as Lammi Bomb. The film is a remake of Tamil hit flick Kanchana (2011).

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is two hours 21 minutes long. Lawrence himself directs Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and. Attempting a remake of your film is risky as well as a task, but full marks to the director for taking this risk, and trying his best to do justice to the film.

Storyline

Asif (Akshay Kumar), a Muslim man who married a Hindu girl Rashmi (Kiara Advani). Rashmi's parents refuse to accept Asif as their son-in-law due to religion. However, Rashmi misses her parents and aspires to be with them, Asif a doting husband take Rashmi to her parent's house, Daman. Rashmi's parent Rajesh are scared of ghosts.

However, Asif assures them that there is no such thing as ghost or spirit, until one day Asif is possessed by a spirit of a transgender person named Laxmi, who wants to seek revenge from the ones who wronged her when she was alive.

What happens when Asif gets possessed, is the whole premise fo the movie?

Positive

The second half of the film makes up for the loosely written script. Yes, despite all flaws, the film sends out a very strong and powerful message. The last 40-minutes is intense and gripping.

Apart from four to five songs, only two songs in the film are worth enjoying. The first one being Burj Khalifa, which is a peppy track and the second one is Bam Bam Bholle, wherein transgender are dancing along with Akshay, the picturisation of the song will keep you hooked.

The background score of the film matches with the screenplay, especially when there are light comic scenes. The VFX team has done an excellent job for creating the horror element. The costume designers and the makeup artists did have done a commendable job for transforming Asif into Laxmii.

Negative

The screenplay could have been crafted well. The idea of society perceiving transgender person in a different light and how trans gender's blessing and a curse is relevant is relatable for many. The thought didn't come across as it should have been and dwindled midway.

The film seems like an amalgamation of several Akshay Kumar films. Firstly the tongue in cheek humour and the scary plot reminds us of Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akki's comic timing is somewhat similar to what we have seen him doing in the past. Secondly, suppose you have watched Sangarsh which stars Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana. In that case, there is a scene wherein Ashutosh Rana screams in a specific manner. Akshay Kumar has enacted the exact scene in Laxmii.

There is absolutely nothing enticing about the music. As the film is streaming on the web, most of you can skip the music. The first one hour 30 minutes is very predictable, and the story doesn't move. The lacklustre screenplay and redundant acting get us distracted. The makers have tried their best to make the film horror-comedy. But somehow the horror and comedy both fail to reach us.

Performances

The movie has Akshay Kumar written all over it. He is the showrunner—the man who adds emotions, blood, sweat, soul to every given character he essays on-screen. In terms of performance, Akshay is in the full form he has lived the film throughout. Especially in the portions where he plays the transgender character, his body language, his expression and eyes do the talking. He is impactful and convincing as a trans person.

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous on-screen and supports Akshay's character well. She looks simply stunning in the Burj Khalifa song. She is pretty balanced with her act.

Stealing the show is Sharad Kelkar in his 20 minutes cameo, he is outstanding and apt for the role. Be it his posture, body language the baritone required for his character, and he has aced it all. There is an act in his acting that will move you.

The expressions of supporting characters, including Advani' sister-in-law played by Ashwini Kalsekar; her mother, played by Ayesha Raza Mishra; and her brother, played by Manu Rishi Chadha, add wit and humour.

Rajesh Sharma plays the perfect on-screen father to Kiara Advani and slips into the skin of his character effortlessly.

Final word

Laxmii is the perfect watch with your family this festive season. Watch it for the fabulous performances and the message it sends across.

Before you plan the watch the movie, take a look at the trailer of the film Laxmii.