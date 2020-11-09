A month ago, the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella. It was reported that Agisilaos was a part of a drug syndicate linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

And now as per various reports, NCB raided Arjun Rampal's residence.

NCB raids Arjun Rampal's house

On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai.

ANI confirmed the same on Twitter. According to initial reports, raids were conducted at three places - Andheri, Khar and Bandra.

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/QZGj900hNb — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house raided, wife arrested.

Bollywood film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife was arrested on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after 10 grams of marijuana was found at their home in Mumbai during raids, said officials.

Three more people were arrested in raids and are suspected to be drug peddlers and suppliers.

In operation, the NCB seized a total drug of 727.1 gram of Ganja, 74.1-gram charas and 95.1 gram MD (Commercial Quantity) along with cash Rs. 3,58,610 cash from the peddlers and suppliers.

Shabana Saeed arrested by NCB.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB confirmed the arrest of Shabana Saeed, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala.

Wankhade said, "The operation is still going on hence the names of the other three suppliers cannot be revealed at this stage. We have seized commercial quantities of drugs from their possession in the entire operation.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala at @narcoticsbureau office in Mumbai. Yesterday after raids were conducted at his residence his wife was taken into custody. He was asked by NCB to appear before the agency for questioning.

Following a tip-off, the NCB first arrested Andheri resident Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan Mirza from Andheri (west). During interrogation, he revealed the name of Saeed whom he had supplied marijuana. Shaikh is in the drug supply from several years and is known as Sultan Mirza in the drug supply chain, said NCB officials.

As per reports, An NCB team immediately reached Saeed's residence situated on Gulmohar crossroad number 5, JVPD Scheme, Juhu. The search was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses, and 10 gram of marijuana was recovered, which was procured from Shaikh. The notice was issued under section 67 of the NDPS act, and she was arrested after recording her statement."

Bollywood Drug nexus

The bureau's probe started earlier this year when, during investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, WhatsApp chats involving drugs were found on the phone of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor.

Subsequently, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, two of Sushant Singh Rajput's employees and a few others were arrested for allegedly organizing drugs for the 34-year-old actor who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.