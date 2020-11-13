Amazon Prime Video officially announced they are renewing of popular crime drama series Mirzapur for a third season. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer show has garnered immense love globally.

The story would take a very different turn now that the show's lead character, Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), is dead. As of now, an official release date for Mirzapur 3 is not announced, but fans are expecting to see the Mirzapur season 3 trailer in a couple of months.

Mirzapur's second season became the most-watched show on the Amazon Prime Video in India within just seven days of its release. Amazon Prime Video revealed in a statement that half of the viewers who completed the series binge-watched the second season within only 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.

On the success of the second season, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, "The show's massive fandom and the viewers' magnitude of love towards the new season were seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response," via The IndianExpress.

As per Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur season 2 was "watched in over 180 countries within seven days of its release on the service," which is a big deal for an Indian show that did not feature any A-listed actors from the Bollywood film industry.

Mirzapur season 3 plot speculation:

As of now, the details of Mirzapur season 3 is under the wrap. However, if season two was mainly focused on the feud between the fathers and the sons, then fans are hoping to see some more intense drama brewing after the death of Munna Bhaiya at the hands of Guddu Pandit (Fazal).

In the final moments of Mirzapur season 2, Guddu Pandit and Gajgamini, aka Golu, barged into the place where Satyanand Tripathi's body is cremated from the hands of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma).

The second season also saw a new set of actors, like Isha Talwar, who played the role of Munna Bhaiya's wife and UP's Chief Minister. Now that her husband is killed off in a shootout, chances of Guddi Pandit's survival are pretty slim.

That being said, Mirzapur's drama is escalated by the powerful performance of Divyendu. Fans would surely miss seeing him play the role of Munna Bhaiya.