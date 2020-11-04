Amazon Prime's Mirzapur 2 is surrounded by several controversies. A couple of days ago, famous Indian writer Surender Mohan Pathak took offense to a scene featuring his book. Now, renowned comedian Raju Srivastava has demanded a complete ban on crime drama series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Ali Fazal.

During an interview with Times Now Digital, Raju Srivastava, who has worked in several noted Bollywood movies, revealed that he had been to the Governer's house. As per Srivastava, he wanted the Maharashtra Governor to take the matter into their hands.

Raju Srivastava went to the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's house, where he put forward his views on Mirzapur season 2 currently streaming on Amazon Prime India. Srivastava had concerns over web series' nudity, sex scenes, and violent content.

"I think that in the country we are born, we have our own culture. Why is it that you cannot see the web series in front of your parents and have to hide and see? It means that you are watching an illegal thing. Why can't you see it with your family? You know you are watching the wrong thing. Why is it made here? It is like saying cigarette is injurious to health, it comes in writing. It will kill you. Why is it still made? When it is written on the packet," he said.

Mirzapur season 3

Mirzapur is an action crime thriller produced by Excel Entertainment. The series revolves around drugs, murders, and lawlessness. Both seasons depict rivalry between mafia dons and crime prevailing in the several smaller towns in India's northern state.

Both the released seasons of Mirzapur received massive praise from fans and critics. Show's star Ali Fazal has recently talked about the possibilities of Mirzapur season 3.

"There are more characters that have tuned in, and the show has sort of gone out of Mirzapur and back again. I think it might also head into Season 3," Ali Fazal said during his interview with CinemaExpress.

Multiple sources believe that the pre-production of Mirzapur season 3 is already underway, and Amazon will soon announce it as well. As of now, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment have not made any announcement of their plan for making Mirzapur season 3.