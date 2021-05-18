As stereotypes would have it, old saree-clad grandmothers usually belong to Malgudi Days and ancestral homes. If there's one place where grandmas are only rarely found, it's the ten-pin bowling alleys. But least of all, striking a perfect ten.

In a viral video, nothing short of a breath of fresh air amidst grim news, a granny in a yellow saree can be seen striking the pins and acing the mask game, both at the same time.

Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, NIH Fellow, shared the video, while also addressing Twitter users, as he seeks appreciation for his grandmother. "Please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose." Which she did promptly, after the effortless strike.

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! ?? pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk — Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021

High-fives for the grand lady

The netizens, while also deriving the vicarious pleasure of the leisure sport, cheered on for the grandmother. "Who do we thing we are? She is!" remarked a user. Some expressed their concerns over whether she was fully vaccinated.