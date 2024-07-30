Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are on cloud nine after the birth of their baby girl. Richa and Ali welcomed their little angel to the world on July 18 and soon took to social media to share a lovely post on their 'collaboration'. And now, the little girl and the new mom have been paid a surprise visit by many 'maasis'. Shabana Azmi took to social media to share a picture of the actresses with Richa and her baby girl.

The viral pic

As Richa Chadha takes the centre stage with her baby girl, 'maasis' Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi and Urmila Matondkar can be seen smiling as they get clicked with the little ray of sunshine. "With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby," Shabana Azmi wrote. "Blessed to have you all over, for such a love filled evening! and blessed for your blessing all the maasisssss She's a lucky girl and Panshikar zindabad," Richa commented on the picture.

Urmila Matondkar also dropped a heart emoji. "One of the best days of our lives," Dia Mirza penned. Rituparna Sengupta also took to the comments section to congrats Richa Chadha. "Congratulations beautiful frame....lots and love and blessings for the little one," she wrote.

Richa Chadha had revealed that once she and Ali got to know about the pregnancy, the duo started working on how to manage their schedule. The two, however, had decided not to go overboard with baby names or planning as these are the things one learns with time. Richa had also said that there wasn't going to be a nursery for her child as they haven't been brought up in such an environment.

"I'm not nervous at all. I'm still working every day. I want to continue to be chill. I think we make a big deal out of it, especially today. Women are told what to do and what to watch when they're pregnant. I'm enjoying watching true crime at this point".