Richa Chadha is basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series debut has received a lot of love and adulation, it is Richa's role that has stood out in the eight part series. The Masaan actress, who is all set to welcome her first child in a few months into the world, has spoken about importance of investing, especially for girls.

Richa revealed that there was a cash flow issue when she was about to get married to Ali Fazal. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress added that the cash flow issue happened because they also had to invest in a film that they were producing. She revealed that for one ceremony, she paid through mutual fund that she had invested while doing Inside Edge.

"When we got married, I had to invest in a film also that we were producing and I suddenly had a cash flow issue -- something that typically actors don't have because they find a way around it. But then I had these surging expenses so I actually paid for one ceremony via a mutual fund that I had invested in during Inside Edge," she told podcast UnStreeOType.

Richa further urged women and girls to have their own accounts and to start saving and investing. She also requested women not to be a burden on parents. She also stressed upon never putting all the money into one account. Richa said that it is good to have a joint account but one must also have an account just to themselves.

"You can have a joint account, but you must have an account that is just yours. Don't put all your money into one joint account and be sad when something goes wrong," she said.