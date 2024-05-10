Richa Chadha is basking in the glory of her the applause coming her way after Heeramandi release. Richa, who plays the role of 'Lajjo' in the series might have a short role but is being called the most impactful one in the Bhansali saga. From critics, fans to Bollywood celebs; everyone has been raving about the actress and her hard-hitting performance.

Ali Fazal's sweet note for Richa

And, Ali Fazal is no different. Ali penned a sweet note for Richa and congratulated his 'Lajjo' on the success of the series. "Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and i feel so lucky i get to share my notes with you in person .. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi. You've risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha!!" Ali wrote.

Responding to Fazal's post, the Masaan actress wrote, "Am lucky luckiest girl alive thank you." Saba Pataudi also commented on Ali's post and wrote, "He's SO right!! YOU Nailed it beautifully. FAB And more power to U!! Btw @alifazal9 I love the coat :))" Shruti Haasan, Satyajit Dubey and many more celebs dropped fire and heart emojis on Ali's post.

Ali Fazal's next work

On the work front, Ali Fazal has joined forces with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life. "I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir's vision for Thug Life. And I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It's also an honour to work alongside Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this. The opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema has been humbling. I am deeply grateful to Mani Sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen."