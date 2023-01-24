The year 2023 has an interesting lineup of films. With Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar to name a few. We will see Shah Rukh Khan reign at the box office, there will be Ranbir Kapoor who will be entering his fans in new age rom-com and everyone's favourite Salman Khan has a slew of films lined up.

Not only does this year offer a return of most loved genres, but there are sequels of films that are also in the pipeline. Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to enthral us with their action-packed, spy drama.

And now, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have announced the third instalment of the hit comedy franchise Fukrey. Two fresh posters of the film Fukrey 3 were dropped by the cast and makers. Posters feature Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manoj Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi. However, Ali Fazal was missing from the cast.

Ali Fazal missing from Fukrey 3 poster has got netizens talking

Ali Fazal garners a huge fan base, upon seeing Ali missing from the poster, netizens seemed unhappy and immediately took to social media and expressed their displeasure. A section of fans also said that the film is incomplete without Ali Fazal's character and presence in the film.

A user asked, "Sir Ali Fazal sir kaha hai ?" (Where is Ali Fazal)

Another said, "Where's Ali bhai??"

Meanwhile, sharing two new posters of the film Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, "Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023 (This time the magic will have from across the banks of river Jamuna)."

For the unversed, Richa Chadha essays the role of Bholi Punjaban, Varun Sharma, plays Choocha Manjot Singh plays Lali, Pankaj Tripathi plays Panditji and Pulkit Samrat plays Hunny in the film franchise.

Ali Fazal plays the role of Zafar in the Fukrey.

For the unversed, the first two instalments of Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017) were massive hits and the makers have retained the film's original cast even in its third instalment.

The film is scheduled to release around the Janmashtami weekend on September 7.

Interestingly, Fukrey 3 is Richa Chadha's first film after marrying Ali Fazal.