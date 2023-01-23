Congratulations are in order! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are officially married now! Athiya's father Suniel Shetty along with his son Ahan Shetty confirmed that the wedding rituals are done. He also said that he is now officially a father-in-law. KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding took place at Khandala.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are married now, confirms Suniel Shetty

The actor and his son Ahan Shetty met the paparazzi stationed outside his Khandala farmhouse and disturbed the media with sweets and hampers as a welcoming gesture. The pictures and videos of Suniel and Ahan interacting with the paparazzi have surfaced online.

In the photos and videos, the newly minted father-in-law is beaming with joy as he interacts with the media. Various clips show, Ahan and Suniel distributing gifts and sweets to the media people.

Speaking to the media persons, Suniel said, "It was a very beautiful, small, very close family event." "Bohot acha raha aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye hain. Abhi shaadi officially ho chuki hain toh officially father-in-law bhi ban chukka hoon (Wedding was very good, pheras are done now, so the wedding is officially done and I am officially a father-in-law). "

When the media quizzed him about the reception, Suniel said, "Hopefully after IPL."

Speaking about brother-in-law KL Rahul, Ahan said, "Rahul has always been a brother to me. I am glad he is part of the family now."

Wedding outfit

The wedding rituals were performed as per Mangalorean customs and traditions. Suniel Shetty opted for a beige kurta and dhoti. While his son Ahan wore a white kurta pyjama.

Guests at Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding

Meanwhile, guests were snapped arriving at the wedding venue in cars. Celebrities such as Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff and Anshula Kapoor were seen wearing all-white outfits.

The newlywed couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will meet and greet media stations outside their wedding venue today.