It's a big day for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul as the celebrity couple are all set to take nuptial vows at Suneil Shetty's plush Khandala home. The wedding festivities are in full swing and the guests have started to arrive at the venue to bless the couple. From cricketers to celebrities around 100 guests are expected to attend the wedding of Athiya and Rahul.

Doting daddy and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has ensured the arguments are done properly and is busy with the guests. The bride's father and humble actor has also arranged for lunch and snacks for the media stationed at the wedding venue. However, amidst the hush-hush

Amid Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding, Suniel Shetty thanks PM Modi for renaming 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar

Suneil Shetty surprised his fans and Twitter users when he took to the platform to thank PM Modi, for renaming the 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 23, 2023

Amid wedding preparations, Suniel tweeted, "Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas (sic)."

Fans tell Suniel Shetty to focus on wedding

Fans immediately flocked to Suneil Shetty's comments section and reminded the actor that he should be focussing on Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding.

A user said, "Sir shadi me busy nahi ho kya aaj? (sic)?"

Another wrote, "Bhai shaadi pe dhyan do, idhar rasgoole ek hi de rhe counter number - 27 pe, veg kolhapuri dena bhi band kr diye ab toh (sic)." (Please concentrate on the wedding, there is no gulab jamun and rasgulla at counter no 27..)

A third fan tweeted, "ye sab hum dekh lenge, ap shaadi pe dhyaan do (sic)." (We will take care of this you, focus on the wedding).

PM Modi names 21 Islands in Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Indian Heroes

PM Modi on Monday morning participated in a ceremony to name the 21 largest unnamed Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. This was done via video conferencing on January 23.

The move was taken on Parakram Diwas, also known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. The national event is to mark the birth anniversary of prominent Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. "The central government has taken this initiative to honour the Param Vir Chakra awardees. Of the 21 islands, 16 are located in North and Middle Andaman district, and five in South Andaman," an official said.

"These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav," PMO further stated.

Athiya and KL's Rahul's wedding festivities

In just a few hours from now, Athiya and KL Rahul will be officially married. Guests have already arrived at the wedding venue to bless the couple. The celebrities who couldn't make it have taken to social media to shower love and blessings on the couple.

On Monday, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to congratulate Athiya and KL on their special day and also gave a shoutout to his dear friend Suneil Shetty.

Ajay Tweeted, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul. Here's wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Ajay."

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

Esha Deol also showered love and blessed the couple. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable picture of Athiya and Suniel. She wrote, "Congratulations @athiyashetty & @klrahul. God bless you both with all the love & happiness. Anna, manna mam & the family lots of love & good wishes @suniel.shetty." She ended the note with a red heart and evil eye emoji.

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram story and congratulated Suniel Shetty on the occasion of his daughter's wedding. "Many many congratulations to Anna @suniel.shetty to witness this amazing feeling to see @athiyashetty tie the knot with @klrahul. Wishing the couple, a wonderful journey ahead for their life ahead", wrote Sanjay Dutt along with a red heart emoji.

On Sunday, evening the couple hosted a Bollywood-themed sangeet night. The videos and pictures from the grand ceremony have surfaced online.