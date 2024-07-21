Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16 in Mumbai. On Thursday, July 18, the couple shared a joint statement and announced that they are overjoyed as they embark on a new journey.

'Little tiny feet of happiness'

The media statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

On Saturday night, Richa and Ali took to their social media and shared the sweetest glimpse of their newborn daughter.

Ali and Richa share first glimpse of their baby girl

Richa and Ali shared a joint post with a caption that read, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings (sic)."

The couple only shared the tiny feet of their daughter and didn't reveal her face.

Ahead of the arrival of their baby girl, Ali and Richa posed for a maternity photoshoot. In the photos, Richa was seen caressing her baby bump. In another picture, Ali and Richa both were seen holding the baby bump.

In the third picture, Richa is seen lying down as both are lost in thought.

Richa her post is, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat (dart emoji) @gulati.kanika."

Richa announced her pregnancy in February 2024. Richa and Ali shared the news about pregnancy in a joint post which read "1+1=3." They captioned it as "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Richa and Ali got married in 2020 but had a wedding bash two years later.