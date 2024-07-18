Congratulations are in order for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the couple welcomed their little angel a baby girl in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome their first child a baby girl

On Thursday, the couple said in a joint statement, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!

On Monday, the couple shared an Instagram carousel post wherein both Ali and Richa looked surreal as they posed for a maternity photoshoot ahead of the arrival of their baby girl.

In the pictures, Richa and Ali were seen caressing baby bump. The monochrome pictures were bold and beautiful as the couple were all set to embark on the new journey.

Richa kept the comments section turned off on her Instagram

The mother-to-be also reasoned out why she turned off the comment section. She mentioned that this was the most private thing she posted.

Richa wrote "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat (dart emoji) @gulati.kanika."

The couple are yet to announce it officially on social media.

In February, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together.

They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Work Front

Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series.