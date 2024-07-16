Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child. The soon-to-be mom is sharing candid pictures from her last few days of pregnancy. As the couple awaits the arrival of their little one anytime soon. Richa shared photos from her maternity shoot with Ali Fazal

Richa and Ali dropped a monochrome carousel of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot with Ali.

In one picture, Richa is lying on her husband Ali Fazal's lap while Ali keeps lovingly cradling her baby bump.

Another picture shows, Richa, caressing her baby bump.

The couple have turned off the comment section of the pregnancy photoshoot pictures.

Richa Chadha wrote a special note. It read, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"

The mother-to-be also reasoned out why she turned off the comment section. She mentioned that this was the most private thing she posted.

However, the pictures have been shared by various paparazzi and fan pages, and they seem to have disliked the bold photoshoot and dubbed it as an inappropriate and awful pregnancy photoshoot.

Richa has been actively sharing snippets from her maternity diaries. Sharing pictures from a shoot, Richa wrote, "The discomfort is lonely, but it's because am not alone. I have constant reminders in the form of a tiny wave of movement, a knee, a sudden kick, a feeling of someone listening in... Waiting for a bud to blossom. Aaja yaar."

In February, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together.

They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Work Front

Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series.