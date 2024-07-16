Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 41st birthday today. The actor is busy travelling for her work commitments and was last seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's wedding ceremony on Friday. After which she flew down to Karnataka and jetted back to Mumbai.

The actor who has been travelling to London on and off decided to spend quality time with her husband Vicky Kaushal on her birthday.

'Making memories with you':Vicky Kaushal gets passionately romantic in love; drops romantic pictures on Katrina Kaif's birthday

On her wifey's 41st birthday, Vicky penned a sweet note for Katrina and also shared unseen loved-up pictures.

He captioned the picture as, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!."

Vicky shared a of romantic moments with Katrina.

The first image shows Vicky tightly holding Katrina as they lovingly look at each other.

The second image captures them lying in bed and posing for a selfie.

The third photo is from their wedding celebration when the duo held each other's hands.

Another image shows them twinning in white attire as they participate in a puja with folded hands.

Celebs took to social media and wished Katrina Kaif

Ananya Panday took to the comment section and wrote: 'Best'.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished Katrina a "happy birthday". A Sayani Gupta complimented the couple and wrote: "Oh you guys! Happy birthday Katty Kat!"

On Katrina's pregnancy

It's been a while since netizens have been speculating on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy. Vicky has time and again addressed rumours surrounding Katrina's pregnancy.

During a promotion for his upcoming film 'Bad Newz' on Monday, Vicky addressed rumours about Katrina's pregnancy, stating that they will share any 'good news' when the time comes. He said: "When there is some good news, we will be very happy to share it with you. But until then, it's just speculation. Jab good news ka time aayega we will share with you (When the time for good news comes, we will share it with you)."

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu ceremony in 2021.