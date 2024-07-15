Who's who from the biggies attended Anant and Radhika's wedding that was held on Friday. From politicians to bureaucrats, cricketing stars and celebs. American model Kim and Khole Kardashian were also part of the wedding and Ashirwad ceremony that was held in Mumbai.

From Salman Khan, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, Big B, Jaya Bachchan, SRK, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya among others.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand Wedding in Mumbai, attend Kirtan In London

However, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli skipped the wedding of Anant and Radhika.

The star couple are in London. A video of them soaking in spiritual bliss and listening to Krishna bhajan has gone viral.

After winning the World Cup and celebrations in Mumbai. Virat jetted off to London to be with Anushka and kids Vamika and Akaay.

A video on Reddit shows the duo attending the Krishna Das Kirtan (devotional singing accompanied by musical instruments).

Netizens who were missing Virat and Anushka's presence at the wedding wondered where could they be and the viral video is an answer for their fans.

Fans praised the couple for being with each other and giving time to family rather than attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.

A user wrote, "That's nice. They don't seem to have FOMO as well. but my only question is, EVERYONE wants to be in the good books of Ambanis. That's why the people who usually don't show up also showed up to the wedding. I'm sure these guys were also invited, kohli cannot be not invited. I'm surprised they decided to give it a miss. They don't care about being on good books? It's not only PR but Ambani is powerful and everyone wants to be close to powerful people. SRK is almost a billionaire himself and still flew down from his vacation to attend this. It's quite surprising that Kohli and Anushka gave this a miss."

Another wrote, "They didn't even attend the Ambani wedding in 2018. They are never seen at Ambani events, I don't know why people don't find it suspicious..Also, i have never seen Anushka or Virat attending a single Bollywood wedding or event together."

The third one wrote, "Way better than attending Ambani's wedding."

Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer missed the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place on July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

What did they wear for the spiritual evening

For the kirtan, Anushka is wearing a blue oversized t-shirt, while Virat Kohli wore a brown jacket over a white t-shirt. The duo can be seen smiling and clapping their hands in joy at the kirtan.

For the uninitiated, Krishna Das is an American vocalist often described by the New York Times as the chant master of American yoga. Born Jeffrey Kagel, Krishna is a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom Anushka and Virat are known to follow.

Virat and Anushka have always kept their lie private away from the media glares. Anushka Sharma shared her husband Virat's T20 World Cup victory. The duo penned an appreciation note for one another.

Wedding itinerary of Anant and Radhika

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12. Their post-wedding Shubh Aashirwad was held on July 13. The Mangal Utsav was held on Sunday. Followed by a reception on Monday, July 15.

Celebs and sports including, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and John Cena were the celebrities invited at the Shubh Vivaah.