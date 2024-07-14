Billionaires Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son Anand Ambani got married to Radhika Merchant on Friday in Mumbai. Their wedding saw bigwigs from all walks of life, be it politicians, Bollywood stars, or American popular model Kim Kardashian. Cricket stars and more.

On Saturday, the Ambani family hosted a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony at the BKC in Mumbai, with a host of celebrities attending the ceremony and blessing the couple.

Among those who arrived early were MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughter Navya Nanda and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

Big B, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt among others.

The highlight of the event was Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya as they posed for the paparazzi.

For the Ashirwad ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to wear a floral floral-printed Anarkali suit. She completed her look with a black coloured dupatta. She completed the ensemble with a black potli bag, which perfectly matched her regal outfit.

Aaradhya looked stunning in pink traditional wear.

Kim Kardashian wore a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. She looked stunning in a dusty peach hue. Her outfit featured a hand-embroidered zari brocade lehenga, finished with intricate resham threadwork and adorned with Swarovski crystals. The lehenga's shimmer was complemented by the delicate lace and drape of her choli, which was embellished with resham, pearls, and crystal embroidery. However, Kim was slammed for wearing a low-neck outfit at a spiritual event.

Kim also shared a selfie with 'queen' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Anant Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad. Khloe, on the other hand, had an inside glimpse of the extravagant decorations and her glamorous outfit on Instagram.

Kim also posed with several other Bollywood stars at the ceremony.

Kim struck a pose with Meezan Jaffery. Ranveer Singh also posed with Kim at the event.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni shared a series of selfies with the reality TV star.

Several videos show Kim and Mukesh Ambani interacting with each other.

Take a look at other celebs who failed to dress according to the occasion.

Ekta Kapoor

Ektaa Kapoor was dressed in black outfit at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwaad' ceremony. She was accompanied by her brother Tushar and father, veteran actor Jeetendra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir came separately but the duo looked stunning as ever. Ranbir posed with Sanjay Dutt,

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan stuns in a pastel-coloured lehenga that exudes grace and contemporary charm. Her off-shoulder blouse features delicate embroidery, perfectly paired with a flowing skirt adorned with intricate floral motifs in shades of pink, green, and blue.

She opted for a low-neck outfit and flaunted her mid-riff.

While SRK and Gauri looked royal in traditional outfits.

Amitabh Bachchan opted for a kurta and pyjama and shawl. While Navya wore a saree.