Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai on Friday. Who's who from the political, cricketing and entertainment world graced their presence at the wedding. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shweta Bachchan, SRK, Gauri, and Suhana among others attended the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

On the wedding day, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda posed sans Aishwarya and Aaradhya. After the Bachchan clan posed, mother-daughter duo Aishwarya and Aardhya were seen posing for shutterbugs.

The same happened on Ashirwad ceremony day, Navya Naveli and Amitabh Bachchan posed for paps, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed separately for the photo-ops.

Since the video went viral, netizens concluded that something was not well between the Aishwarya and Bachchan family.

Abhishek Bachchan joined Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya during Ambani's wedding after posing with Big B and his family

However, the other side of the story is, that Abhishek, Aaradhya, and Aishwarya were seen sitting together inside the Ashirwad ceremony.

A clip that has gone viral shows, Salman Khan greeting other guests sitting in the front row. Later, the camera zooms at Aaradhya and Aishwarya sitting with Abhishek. Aishwarya can also be seen smiling at the camera as she sits beside her husband.

The video also shows Hrithik Roshan seated with Abhishek Bachchan.

As soon as the picture went viral, netizens believed that there should be Dhoom 4 should be made and they could be a good cast.

Who wore what at the wedding

For the wedding, Aishwarya donned a stunning red anarkali suit paired with a chunky emerald necklace and maangtika. Aaradhya looked adorable in a green suit adorned with a simple maangtika. Abhishek opted for a regal golden sherwani with white trousers, completing the family's elegant appearance.

Another picture shows Aishwarya hugging Deepika Padukone.

in the clip, Hrithik Roshan is seen standing beside them, looking at Deepika and Aishwarya hugging each other.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen meeting Rekha at the wedding. In a clip, Aishwarya warmly greeted Rekha, and the two leaned in to hug each other. Rekha whispered something to Aishwarya before sharing a heartwarming moment with Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya.

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, is due in September.

Netizens assumed that Deepika was upset as she was trolled mercilessly for her baby bump.

A user wrote, "Why both are crying?? Maybe social media auntie's toxic comments hurting her badly."

Another wrote, " Deepika is hurt and therefore, Aishwarya is consoling her."

Several of the greatest personalities in entertainment attended the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Bollywood celebrities who graced the occasion included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan. International star Kim Kardashian, and WWE superstar John Cena.