Big B waits for MS Dhoni, Sakshi, Ziva to finish their photo-ops; mom Aishwarya fixes Aaradhya's hair as they pose separately [Watch]

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took nuptial vows on Friday June 12, 2024. After the big fat Indian wedding, the post-wedding festivities are underway. Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports fraternity attended the Ashirwad ceremony of the newlyweds.

The early arrivers for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony were Big B with niece Navya Naveli Nanda. While Aishwarya posed with Aardhya separately.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva posed for shutterbugs. As Mahi was posing, Amitabh Bachchan could also be seen entering. Big B waited for MS Dhoni and his family's photo ops.

A video that has gone viral shows, the former Indian cricket team captain posing with his family, while Big B was waiting patiently.

Mahi didn't turn back or greet Big B and his family. He straight went away inside.

This didn't go down well with netizens and they were of the view that he should have waited and greeted Big B.

Another clip shows Aishwarya being a doting mother was seen fixing he daughter Aaradhya's hair as they posed for shutterbugs separately.

Take a look at inside clips from the Shubh Ashirward ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan greets spiritual gurus and bows down to them. Rajnikanth touches Big B's feet but he stops him and hugs him. Big B interacts with Baba Ramdev.

On Friday at the wedding, while the latter was seen posing with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, the Indian cricketer danced his heart out.

Indian cricketers at Anant-Radhika Shubh Vivaah

Other cricketers who attended the marriage ceremony were - Krish Srikkanth, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also seen grooving to Bollywood tracks at the wedding.

John Cena was also seen grooving at Anant Radhika's wedding

The international celebrities present at the wedding were - American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as international business figures such as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee and GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley among others. WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena was seen performing his pre-wrestling signature move as he danced at Anant-Radhika's shubh vivaah.