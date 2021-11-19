Vir Das' "I come from two Indias' has triggered a nationwide debate. His monologue has divided social media and the heat over the whole monologue is just getting bigger with each passing day.

The monologue was a part of his recent performance in Washington DC. From celebrities to politicos, the monologue has left the nation divided. Here's taking a look at who said what.

Kangana Ranaut: When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world... after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, 'These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...' he blamed Indians' sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.

Abhishek Singhvi: Generalising the evils of a few individuals and vilifying the nation as a whole in front of the world is just not done! The people who painted India in front of the west as a nation of saperas and luteras during the colonial rule have not ceased to exist. #VirDas

Chetan Bhagat: I may fight or find many faults with my mother but I won't go criticising her in the neighbours house. I may find a hundred things wrong with my country but I won't go criticise it publicly on an international stage. Maybe it's just me, but some things are just not done

Raj Singh Arora: Absolute shame on people supporting #VIRDAS. Shame on you. Every Nation has problems & YES WE DO TOO, BIG ONES. But have never seen an American Insult his country in the name of stand-up.

Mahua Moitra: Thank you to @thevirdas for speaking truth about Two Indias. Reactions also from 2 Indias -- one having a laugh & other filing complaints with police!

Kapil Sibal: Vir Das, None can doubt that there are two India's, Just that we don't want an Indian to tell the world about it. We are intolerant and hypocritical.

Shashi Tharoor: A stand-up comedian who knows the real meaning of the term "stand up" is not physical but moral @thevirdas spoke for millions in this 6-minute take on the Two Indias he hails from & stands up for. "This is a joke, but it's just not funny." Brilliant.

Hansal Mehta: I was very moved by this @thevirdas. I come from an India where it needs courage for a Vir Das to say this, I come from an India where many of us admire this courage, yet choose to remain silent